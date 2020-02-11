BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Short Interest Down 29.0% in January

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the January 15th total of 2,620,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 830,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 57.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in BCE in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 45.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.29. 127,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,063. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. BCE has a 52 week low of $42.74 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.36.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. BCE had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6267 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 91.29%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

