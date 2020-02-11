Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 12,562 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,562 shares during the quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 15.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.8% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 130.7% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $59.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $59.62 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.17.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.