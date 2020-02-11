BeatzCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $491,158.00 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 58.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $491,158.00 and $1.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 55.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BeatzCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000184 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 66.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BeatzCoin Token Profile

BTZC is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,368,463,284 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.