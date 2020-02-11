Beazley (LON:BEZ) Given New GBX 440 Price Target at Peel Hunt

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 440 ($5.79) in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “reduce” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 25.55% from the company’s current price.

BEZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Beazley from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Beazley from GBX 665 ($8.75) to GBX 616 ($8.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Beazley from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 675 ($8.88) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 591.70 ($7.78).

Shares of LON:BEZ opened at GBX 591 ($7.77) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 551.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 569.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43. Beazley has a 12-month low of GBX 499.40 ($6.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 634 ($8.34).

In related news, insider David Roberts acquired 9,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 532 ($7.00) per share, for a total transaction of £50,274 ($66,132.60). Also, insider Christine LaSala acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 555 ($7.30) per share, with a total value of £27,750 ($36,503.55). Insiders have purchased a total of 52,638 shares of company stock valued at $28,594,092 over the last 90 days.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

