bebe stores, inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (OTCMKTS:BEBE)

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BEBE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.00. 25,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,569. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.96. bebe stores has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded bebe stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

bebe stores Company Profile

bebe stores, inc. designs, develops and produces a range of contemporary women’s apparel and accessories. The Company’s product offering includes a range of separates, tops, dresses, active wear and accessories for a range of occasions. It designs and develops its merchandise in-house, which is manufactured to its specifications and it also sources directly from third-party manufacturers.

