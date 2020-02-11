Beddow Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,571 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 2.1% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,580 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,408,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,404,000 after purchasing an additional 171,403 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,846,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,066,000 after purchasing an additional 338,355 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,253,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,162,000 after purchasing an additional 39,180 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,174,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,461,000 after buying an additional 1,080,016 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRK. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.75.

Shares of MRK opened at $85.66 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.