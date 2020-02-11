Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up about 1.9% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $13,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $59.75 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $59.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,254. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,887,839 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.