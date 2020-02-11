Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $22.78 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 3.2% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $22,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 353.4% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 6,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MA. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (up from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.58.

NYSE MA opened at $330.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $215.93 and a 52-week high of $335.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,509,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 390,534 shares of company stock worth $124,225,503. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

