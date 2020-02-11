Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,839 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 304,959 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,839 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 1.9% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Comcast by 2.3% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 11,318 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA opened at $44.66 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $203.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 26.84%.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

