Beetle Coin (BEET) Trading 9.2% Higher This Week

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 11th. During the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $933,840.00 and $33,771.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00046116 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

Beetle Coin is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 215,546,389 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

