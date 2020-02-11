Bela (BELA) Trading 10.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. One Bela token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, OOOBTC and CoinExchange. During the last week, Bela has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bela has a total market capitalization of $114,731.00 and $20.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bela

Bela (BELA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 52,494,702 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,948,319 tokens. Bela’s official website is livebela.com. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin.

Buying and Selling Bela

Bela can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bela should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bela using one of the exchanges listed above.

