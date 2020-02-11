BERNcash (BERN) Price Reaches $0.0005

BERNcash (CURRENCY:BERN) traded up 24.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. During the last seven days, BERNcash has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. BERNcash has a market cap of $34,915.00 and approximately $24.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BERNcash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.58 or 0.01281041 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00049658 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00017040 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00215805 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010160 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002377 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00070136 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004706 BTC.

BERNcash Coin Profile

BERN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. BERNcash’s official website is berncoin.org. BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash.

Buying and Selling BERNcash

BERNcash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BERNcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BERNcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BERNcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

