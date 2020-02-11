Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 206,764 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 41,855.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,764 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $16,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Brightworth raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 22,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RY stock opened at $80.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $115.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.41. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $73.19 and a 52 week high of $82.58.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.06). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. Analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.7897 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

