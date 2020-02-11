Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 33,330 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 372,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,330 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.28% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $29,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Fluent Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 40,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $80.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.02. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $68.82 and a 12-month high of $81.39.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.