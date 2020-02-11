Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 47,733 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 382,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 47,733 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $32,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $82.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.00. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $72.82 and a twelve month high of $85.92.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

