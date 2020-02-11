Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 71,000 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 151.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $17,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 36,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.8% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JKHY. DA Davidson upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.14.

In related news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $154,290.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,866.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $168.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.03. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.22 and a 12 month high of $168.72.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $419.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.85 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.27%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.