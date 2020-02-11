Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 9,119 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,119 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $19,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $197.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $147.31 and a 12 month high of $197.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.39 and its 200 day moving average is $174.36.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

