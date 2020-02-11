Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 192,027 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $15,994,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,141,000 after purchasing an additional 20,977 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 53.0% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 129,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 44,747 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 17.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 273,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,563,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.3% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,666,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,520,000 after purchasing an additional 99,252 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 17.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $82.68 on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $73.20 and a twelve month high of $87.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 17.72%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $1.0908 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.38%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

