Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 443,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,564,000. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.45% of Sunoco as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Sunoco by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Sunoco by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Sunoco by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Sunoco by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in Sunoco by 7.3% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Shares of SUN opened at $30.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.80. Sunoco LP has a 52 week low of $28.64 and a 52 week high of $34.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 127.91%.

SUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Sunoco in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Sunoco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sunoco from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $33.00 price target on Sunoco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

In other Sunoco news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 5,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $172,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,095.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

See Also: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.