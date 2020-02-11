Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 241,096 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 241,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,111,000. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.32% of Sarepta Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,143.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 531.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David T. Howton sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,625,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $15,687,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,000 shares of company stock worth $23,583,500 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.81.

Shares of SRPT opened at $123.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 6.31. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $158.80.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

