Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 4,953.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,412 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $16,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America cut Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from to in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.58.

NYSE DUK opened at $96.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.11. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $84.28 and a twelve month high of $98.05.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.08%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

