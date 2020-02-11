Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 9,779.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,035 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Eversource Energy worth $17,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 46,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,597,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,499,000 after purchasing an additional 23,888 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 59,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.79.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $91.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $68.38 and a one year high of $93.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.64 and a 200 day moving average of $83.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.24%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

