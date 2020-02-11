Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 108,368 Shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 12,947.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,368 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $13,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Baidu by 33.6% in the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,513,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,529,000 after acquiring an additional 380,364 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,078,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $419,062,000 after buying an additional 367,011 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 527,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,240,000 after buying an additional 318,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,955,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $200,908,000 after buying an additional 280,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of BIDU opened at $131.05 on Tuesday. Baidu Inc has a 12-month low of $93.39 and a 12-month high of $186.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.76 and its 200 day moving average is $114.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIDU. Jefferies Financial Group set a $133.00 price target on Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Baidu from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Baidu from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CLSA restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.50 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.92.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.