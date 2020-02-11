Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 426,830 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 1,629.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 426,830 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.34% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $16,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 695.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 44.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of BXMT opened at $38.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.52. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $39.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 93.58%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BXMT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.17.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $29,484.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,979.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,312 shares of company stock valued at $48,295. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

See Also: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.