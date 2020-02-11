Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 433,373 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 1,177.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 470,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 433,373 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Brown & Brown worth $18,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 95.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth $65,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Brown & Brown from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

In related news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $1,184,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $47.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.87 and a 200-day moving average of $38.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.56 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 24.29%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

