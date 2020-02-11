Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 641 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $10,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Global Payments by 622,774.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,293,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,614,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515,148 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,702,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,085 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 444.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,443,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,916,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,675,000 after purchasing an additional 857,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN opened at $204.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.93 and a 200 day moving average of $173.76. Global Payments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $115.31 and a fifty-two week high of $205.37. The firm has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Global Payments from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $203.00 target price on Global Payments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research set a $195.00 target price on Global Payments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.91.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.70, for a total transaction of $107,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,885,683.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 560 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $178.45 per share, with a total value of $99,932.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,347 shares in the company, valued at $418,822.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $328,062. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

