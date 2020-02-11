Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 78.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,143 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $23,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.22.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $117.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $117.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.15 and its 200 day moving average is $104.69.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $465,714.90. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

