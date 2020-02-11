Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 57,447 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $20,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,148,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $81.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.44. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $70.29 and a 1 year high of $83.08.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

