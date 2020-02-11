Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 257.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 71,052 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $11,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,663,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $759,010,000 after acquiring an additional 803,572 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,762,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,490,000 after acquiring an additional 322,840 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,104,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,212,000 after acquiring an additional 685,789 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,203,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,409,000 after acquiring an additional 198,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,300,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,100,000 after acquiring an additional 169,778 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $115.56 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.45 and a 52-week high of $115.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2151 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

