Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 135.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 77,244 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of PPG Industries worth $17,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PPG Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.28.

PPG stock opened at $120.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.44 and a 12-month high of $134.36. The stock has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.54 and its 200 day moving average is $122.55.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.