Bessemer Group Inc. Has $14.24 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 654.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,349 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $14,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,483,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,830 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 37,639.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,889,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879,144 shares during the last quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,098,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,775,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 275.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,103,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,754,000 after acquiring an additional 810,106 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $68.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.59. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.