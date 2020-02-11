Bessemer Group Inc. Has $16.96 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1,910.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,379 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $16,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 213.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.90.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GD stock opened at $186.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.43. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $160.21 and a one year high of $193.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

