Bessemer Group Inc. Has $17.53 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $17,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 143,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 103,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 468,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,591,000 after acquiring an additional 19,780 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $94.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.13. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.45 and a fifty-two week high of $94.83.

