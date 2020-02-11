Bessemer Group Inc. Has $24.67 Million Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,117,916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 1.29% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $24,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 71.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,720.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 26.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLMN. Deutsche Bank lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $24.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average is $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.35.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

