Bessemer Group Inc. Has $28.59 Million Stock Holdings in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,601 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of bluebird bio worth $28,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. State Street Corp raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,755,000 after buying an additional 130,765 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 566,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,703,000 after buying an additional 127,834 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,725,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 248,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,825,000 after buying an additional 90,546 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,957,000.

In other bluebird bio news, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $36,758.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,112.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $169,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,424.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,727 shares of company stock worth $1,242,889. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLUE opened at $90.66 on Tuesday. bluebird bio Inc has a 52-week low of $71.42 and a 52-week high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.44.

Several analysts have commented on BLUE shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

