Bessemer Group Inc. Has $30.11 Million Stock Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 76.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 659,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,400 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.84% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $30,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 33.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AJRD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

NYSE:AJRD opened at $54.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.33. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $54.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

