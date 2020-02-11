Bessemer Group Inc. Has $33.03 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,983 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $33,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.14, for a total transaction of $632,667.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,647,429.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,679 shares of company stock valued at $38,681,248 over the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $386.21 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $271.37 and a 1-year high of $442.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 22.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

