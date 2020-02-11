Bessemer Group Inc. Has $9.84 Million Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 38,518.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 299,285 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $9,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SU. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 306,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Suncor Energy by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 27,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 269,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 31,174 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $29.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.90. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.43%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SU. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.14.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

