Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 197,391.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,054 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 467,817 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of TELUS worth $18,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in TELUS by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 106,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in TELUS by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,457,351 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $230,605,000 after purchasing an additional 29,565 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TELUS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in TELUS by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TELUS by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,710 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,752,000 after purchasing an additional 30,150 shares during the period. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.65. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $41.37.

A number of brokerages have commented on TU. Scotiabank raised TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. TELUS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

