Bessemer Group Inc. Invests $16.48 Million in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 291,483 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $16,480,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.0% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 12,681,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,956,000 after acquiring an additional 486,635 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,356,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,933,000 after acquiring an additional 674,547 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,502,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,351,000 after acquiring an additional 186,651 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,377,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,185,000 after acquiring an additional 20,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 27.1% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,029,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,363,000 after acquiring an additional 433,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BNS shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Monday, November 25th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $55.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $50.36 and a 52-week high of $58.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.49.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a $0.684 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

