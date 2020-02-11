Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 62.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,360 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 882,916 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Exelon worth $24,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,786,054 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $3,537,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,062 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,178,038 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $491,701,000 after purchasing an additional 233,034 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,326,381 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $353,937,000 after purchasing an additional 471,440 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 8.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,877,794 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $332,266,000 after purchasing an additional 562,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,735,049 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $277,060,000 after purchasing an additional 362,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC opened at $48.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $43.42 and a one year high of $51.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.78 and a 200 day moving average of $46.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price target on Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

