Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $12,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 178 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 69.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of GS stock opened at $237.36 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12 month low of $180.73 and a 12 month high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.13.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

GS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.41.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.