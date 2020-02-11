Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 7,046 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 485,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Newmont Goldcorp worth $21,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 32,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $44.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $45.71.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Eight Capital began coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Newmont Goldcorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.42.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $283,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,231.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $130,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,404 shares in the company, valued at $6,707,420.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,320 shares of company stock worth $1,844,032 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.