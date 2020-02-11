Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 963,447 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 2,383.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,003,863 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 963,447 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.25% of People’s United Financial worth $16,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 36,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.96.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.08%.

In other news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 90,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $1,478,230.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 154,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 8,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $144,223.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 125,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,347. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.