Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 129.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,025 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $18,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,486,296,000 after acquiring an additional 578,662 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,396,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,474,000 after acquiring an additional 264,220 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,073,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,628,000 after acquiring an additional 150,379 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 392.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 167,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,197,000 after acquiring an additional 133,604 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,954,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $585,155,000 after acquiring an additional 121,062 shares during the period. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.27.

Ecolab stock opened at $204.94 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The company has a market capitalization of $59.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 35.81%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

