Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,450 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Okta worth $21,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Okta by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Okta by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Growth Interface Management LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC now owns 218,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Okta from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $168.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.67.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.79, for a total transaction of $1,297,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 21,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $2,486,230.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,532 shares of company stock worth $36,825,066. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $135.76 on Tuesday. Okta Inc has a 1 year low of $70.44 and a 1 year high of $141.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 53.08%. The firm had revenue of $153.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

