Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 11,878 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,878 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Eaton worth $28,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,504,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,540,415,000 after acquiring an additional 341,830 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 717.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 327,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,198,000 after buying an additional 287,100 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 10.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,888,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,036,000 after buying an additional 181,900 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 128.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 245,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,421,000 after buying an additional 137,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 4,241.2% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 140,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after buying an additional 137,585 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $102.91 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $74.29 and a 1 year high of $103.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.86. The company has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eaton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens boosted their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.56.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

