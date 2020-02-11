Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 21,948 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,948 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.38% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $31,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $128.48 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $110.76 and a 1-year high of $130.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.01.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

