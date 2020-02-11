Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 6,226 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,226 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $12,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $772,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $153.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.64. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $118.70 and a 12-month high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.18.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP E William Parsley III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $3,044,000.00. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $153,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,747 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

