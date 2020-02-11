Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 74,038 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,552,702 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 74,038 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Verizon Communications worth $156,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after buying an additional 5,319,802 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,263,042,000 after buying an additional 3,644,196 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1,639.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,827,454 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $170,665,000 after buying an additional 2,664,871 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 247.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 3,345,721 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $201,948,000 after buying an additional 2,383,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,174,150 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $914,271,000 after buying an additional 1,809,010 shares in the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $60.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.86 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $247.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.33.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

